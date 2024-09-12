Cybersecurity Firm Fortinet Says Some of Clients’ Data Breached

(Bloomberg) -- The cybersecurity firm Fortinet Inc. said Thursday that someone had broken into a “limited” number of files that contained information related to some of its customers.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company, which sells network security solutions, said it has communicated directly with its customers on the matter. The firm’s own operations and services weren’t affected.

“An individual gained unauthorized access to a limited number of files stored on Fortinet’s instance of a third-party cloud-based shared file drive, which included limited data related to a small number of Fortinet customers,” Fortinet said in an emailed statement. “To date there is no indication that this incident has resulted in malicious activity affecting any customers.”

Fortinet is only the latest security firm to be hit by a breach. Microsoft Corp., which is one of the largest cybersecurity service providers in the world, has been the target of a number of high-profile and damaging attacks that have drawn strong condemnation from the US government. Hackers last year broke into Okta Inc., which manages user authentication services for thousands of institutions, and stole information on all users of its customer support system.

Fortinet shares fell as much as 4.4% on the news to $73.29. Bleeping Computer reported on details of the breach earlier on Thursday.

