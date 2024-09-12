Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Charges by NY Grand Jury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 19, 2024 in New York City. Prosecutors are preparing to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his 2020 rape conviction. (Photo by Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose 2020 rape conviction was overturned by an appeals court earlier this year, is facing a new indictment, New York prosecutors disclosed at a court hearing.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said Thursday the grand jury indictment remained under seal. She wouldn’t disclose what charges are contained in the new indictment or when they would be unsealed.

Weinstein’s conviction and subsequent sentencing to 23 years in prison were hailed as landmarks in the #MeToo movement. But New York’s highest court in April tossed the verdict, saying prosecutors improperly relied on trial testimony by women whose claims against Weinstein weren’t part of the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg vowed to retry Weinstein.

The hearing took place as Weinstein is recovering from heart surgery. He was rushed there from Rikers Island earlier this week.

