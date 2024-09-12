SEC to Vote Next Week on Part of US Stock-Trading Revamp Package

Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Stock traders gearing up for Federal Reserve rate cuts piled into riskier corners of the market amid a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull run.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission will vote next week on some of the biggest revisions to stock-market rules in almost two decades, including how trades are priced and processed.

The SEC’s commissioners are scheduled to decide Wednesday whether to finalize measures that would alter the way brokers, market makers and exchange businesses operate. One would change the way stock exchanges negotiate rebates with brokers to attract more volume to their exchanges. Another would tweak minimum pricing increments for stock trades, according to the agency’s agenda.

The SEC unveiled the proposals in a package in December 2022 that’s aimed at making the market more fair and transparent. The effort was largely in response to the meme-stock-trading frenzy.

A disclosure proposal was finalized in March, forcing retail brokerages to release data similar to exchanges, wholesale firms and alternative trading systems.

But the most controversial measure isn’t on Wednesday’s agenda. That proposal would require market-making firms and major stock exchanges to engage in auctions for the right to process equity orders within milliseconds. It drew criticism from the likes of market makers Virtu Financial Inc. and Citadel Securities — wholesalers that take in a significant amount of brokers’ trade orders.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.