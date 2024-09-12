Steward Health CEO to Skip Hearing in Rare Rebuff of Congress

(Bloomberg) -- US senators investigating the collapse of Steward Health Care, one of the nation’s largest private health systems, are confronting a problem they rarely face: a corporate leader who has refused to testify before Congress.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is holding a hearing on Thursday focused on the crisis spawned by Steward’s financial woes, including allegations of poor care, hospital closures and state bailouts aimed at preventing even more shuttering.

The main person the senators want to talk to is Steward’s majority owner and Chief Executive Officer Ralph de la Torre. They even went so far as to issue the committee’s first subpoena since 1981. But de la Torre has said he won’t be showing up, citing a risk of jeopardizing Steward’s precarious bankruptcy and a not-yet-finalized legal settlement meant to keep most of its hospitals open and preserve about 30,000 jobs.

The hearing is going ahead, with local elected officials and nurses set to testify instead. The Steward bankruptcy has attracted criticism from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers amid harrowing reports of deficient care. Even if de la Torre isn’t physically present, his role in Steward’s financial unraveling and his personal enrichment while leading the faltering hospital chain will likely be discussed.

Steward executives “looted hospitals across the country and took millions in profit for themselves,” Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said in a statement. “We need answers and accountability.”

Corporate chiefs are frequently called to appear before Congress when their business is under scrutiny. It’s unusual for executives to refuse a request to testify, even if their company is embroiled in litigation.

The heads of Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. were questioned by the same committee in February about high drug prices. Former Boeing Co. CEO Dave Calhoun testified in June after a midair blowout of a 737 Max jet sparked scrutiny of its manufacturing practices. Former Lehman Brothers CEO Richard Fuld was grilled about bonuses and the firm’s substantial leverage in 2008 just weeks after it collapsed.

De la Torre has sought to postpone his Congressional testimony until after Steward’s bankruptcy concludes. Being forced to testify this week could jeopardize a recently announced settlement with the health system’s landlord, Medical Properties Trust Inc., de la Torre’s lawyers said in a letter earlier this month to Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who chairs the committee.

Other CEOs who testified before Congress “were not dealing with an active situation in federal court that could potentially close the businesses that they work for,” said Rebecca Kral, a spokesperson for de la Torre.

De la Torre’s lawyers also said lawmakers are attempting to turn the hearing “into a pseudo-criminal proceeding” to “convict Dr. de la Torre in the eyes of public opinion.” The senators have said they authorized the subpoena because de la Torre refused previous invitations to testify.

Unpaid Bills

Steward has blamed its bankruptcy on a significant decline in patient visits during the pandemic as well as increased labor costs and insufficient government reimbursements, trends that have also stressed other medical providers.

While Steward’s hospitals spanned 10 states when it filed for bankruptcy, the company got its start in Massachusetts. The state has committed to spending almost $500 million to help keep Steward hospitals open while they transition to new owners, according to a spokesperson.

Outrage from Massachusetts lawmakers underscores what’s at stake for a region known for its robust health-care system.

Last October, a woman died after giving birth at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston. A vendor had repossessed equipment over unpaid bills and the hospital didn’t have the tools it needed to stop her bleeding, Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a sworn statement. State monitors earlier this year identified other issues at Steward’s Massachusetts hospitals including broken machines and supply shortages, according to court documents.

A bankruptcy judge authorized closing two of Steward’s Massachusetts facilities, Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center, cutting off an essential medical lifeline for the surrounding low-income and rural communities. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has said Steward threatened to close a hospital in that state if authorities didn’t provide emergency funding.

Earlier this month, the judge approved the sale of Steward’s six other Massachusetts hospitals and a separate deal for medical centers in northern Florida.

Private Equity in Focus

Cerberus Capital Management owned a majority stake in Steward from 2010 to 2020, when the firm sold its holding to a company management group led by de la Torre, four years before the health system filed for bankruptcy. Cerberus earned a profit of about $800 million from its investment in Steward.

Lawmakers have criticized a 2016 deal that Steward entered into with MPT to sell and lease back the company’s hospital real estate, including its Massachusetts facilities. The transaction saddled Steward with “exorbitant rent obligations,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a court filing.

Cerberus has said the deal provided $485 million for Steward, which it used to invest in its business. It also generated a “significant dividend” for Cerberus, which benefited its investors including pension funds and university endowments, the firm said.

After the management buyout, Steward issued a more than $100 million dividend to its new owners, including about $11 million to MPT, according to a securities filing. The company had sufficient liquidity to fund the dividend at the time and the payment also served to repay de la Torre for personally guaranteeing a $200 million note to support Steward, his spokesperson said.

Sanders has said de la Torre enriched himself while the health system incurred substantial debt, including by purchasing a 190-foot yacht and a sport fishing boat.

Steward’s collapse has sparked a broader push by lawmakers to scrutinize private equity firms’ role in the health-care industry. California’s legislature recently sent a bill to Governor Gavin Newsom that would give the state more oversight of private equity transactions. Massachusetts lawmakers are targeting similar reforms and the state’s US senators, Markey and Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats, have proposed stiffer federal penalties for financial mismanagement of health-care companies.

