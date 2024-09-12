US, UK Discuss Lifting Missile Data Restrictions for Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The US and UK governments are discussing allowing Ukraine to deploy British cruise missiles backed by US navigational data to conduct long-range strikes inside Russian territory, according to people familiar with the matter.

The issue is part of conversations that have taken place over the past few days as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks in London and Kyiv, the people said. The US and UK this week signaled that they’re open to a request from Ukraine to bolster its ability to carry out deep strikes in Russia.

As Kyiv pushes for more powerful Western weapons to hit military sites on Russian territory, officials have spoken about whether the White House could grant permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles in cross-border attacks, the people said.

Storm Shadows are precision-guided, air-launched missiles with a firing range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles). They fly close to the terrain at high speeds before reaching their targets, using a system combining so-called inertial navigation with Global Positioning System and terrain-reference navigation, according to a fact sheet on the website of their manufacturer MBDA.

The GPS system of satellite navigation is operated by the Pentagon, although it’s also used for public purposes such as online directions for drivers.

When used in complex operations, Storm Shadow missiles are often assisted by US-provided data that helps them map terrain with a high level of accuracy, according to the people familiar, who spoke on condition of anonymity discussing operational details that aren’t public.

Zelenskiy Pushing

The US, which has placed restrictions on its hardware used in strikes within Russia, currently doesn’t permit its navigational data to be used. President Joe Biden’s administration has cited the risk of escalating the war against Russia.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin warned against the move. He said Ukraine’s army would need help with mission programing from NATO specialists to launch long-range strikes.

That would mean “NATO countries - the United States, and European countries - are at war with Russia,” Putin said in St. Petersburg. As the “very essence of the conflict” shifts, Russia will “make appropriate decisions” based on new threats, he said.

But President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stepped up his lobbying to lift restrictions, which also pose as a stumbling block for using British weapons for long-range strikes. That’s being discussed, the people said, suggesting the US and UK governments are weighing a number of ways to soften rules on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons.

The Pentagon maintains a “close and ongoing dialogue with our allies, including the UK, to ensure that any coordination on military capabilities aligns with our shared goals and international law,” spokesman Charlie Dietz said, declining to comment on discussions over US data.

The UK’s Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence also declined to comment.

During his travels this week, Blinken indicated he was listening to Ukrainian requests on deep strikes. Zelenskiy said he’ll discuss the matter further with Biden later this month in New York, where world leaders will gather for the United Nations General Assembly. Biden was also set to discuss the matter with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington Friday.

“We have adjusted and adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed and I have no doubt we’ll continue to do that,” Blinken told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Russia was guilty of “a significant and dangerous escalation” by receiving Iranian ballistic missiles for use in its war in Ukraine, speaking at the same press conference.

