DirecTV, Dish Are in Talks Again to Merge Satellite-TV Businesses

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and joint-venture partner TPG Inc. are in talks to combine their DirecTV service with Dish, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could create the largest pay-TV provider in the US.

The discussions between DirecTV and Dish parent EchoStar Corp. are in the early stages, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. An agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still end without one, they said.

“Rumors about a potential transaction involving DirecTV and Dish are nothing new, but we don’t comment on rumors and speculation,” a spokesperson for DirecTV said in an emailed statement.

A spokesperson for AT&T also said the company didn’t comment on rumors or speculation. Representatives for TPG and EchoStar declined to comment.

A merger of the two largest satellite-TV providers would create a single company with about 20 million subscribers at a challenging time for the pay-TV industry. It would also cap years of speculation about consolidation in the satellite-TV business. EchoStar just closed its acquisition of Dish in December.

Both DirecTV and Dish now offer online TV bundles that replicate the traditional cable or satellite package. DirecTV had an estimated 11.3 million subscribers at the end of 2023. Dish, controlled by billionaire Charlie Ergen, finished the second quarter with 6.1 million satellite customers and 2 million subscribers to its Sling TV online service, officials said on an August conference call.

In August 2021, to get the TV business off its books, AT&T moved DirecTV into a joint venture with private equity investor TPG in a deal that valued the company at about $16 billion. AT&T held 70% while TPG received 30%. Due to subscriber losses, AT&T took a $15.5 billion impairment charge in 2020 to account for the lower value of the operation.

DirecTV has been battling Walt Disney Co., the owner of ESPN and ABC, among other networks, in a carriage dispute. While the companies have been trying to resolve that dispute, DirecTV customers weren’t able to watch this week’s Monday Night Football match between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets or Tuesday’s US presidential debate.

Dish has been seeking to transition from pay-TV to wireless services but has racked up significant debt to buy spectrum while the legacy business loses subscribers. It has a $2 billion bond due Nov. 15.

A combination of DirecTV and Dish would likely attract antitrust scrutiny, as an earlier plan did when the US Justice Department sued in 2002 to block a merger. An agreement now, though, might clear hurdles because the industry has changed substantially since that time, when DirecTV was owned by General Motors Co.

Since 2002, DirecTV and Dish have periodically flirted with a combination. In 2014, Ergen contacted DirecTV’s chief executive officer to discuss a merger, Bloomberg News reported. Bloomberg News reported in 2019 that the two companies were open to a merger and believed a deal could pass muster with regulators.

As consumer viewing habits changed, both AT&T and Dish have focused intensively on their internet connectivity businesses. AT&T has prioritized its fiber-optic and wireless network expansion, while Dish is transitioning to wireless services.

