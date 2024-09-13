Miami Dolphins Owner Talks With PE Firms on Stake Sale, NYT Says

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 06: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in talks with private equity firms including Arctos Partners about selling a stake in the NFL franchise, the New York Times reported.

Ross is in talks with firms about selling a stake in the Dolphins at a valuation above $7 billion, according to the newspaper, which cited two people with knowledge of the situation.

The billionaire could become one of the first NFL owners to take advantage of new league rules that allow certain private equity firms to own as much as 10% of a team.

