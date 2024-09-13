MicroStrategy Buys About $1.11 Billion More in Bitcoin

A large bitcoin logo can be seen at a cryptocurrency exchange market in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, March 1, 2024. Photographer: David Lombeida/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. bought another 18,300 Bitcoin for around $1.11 billion.

The purchases, which took place between Aug. 6 and Sept. 12, were made using proceeds from the issuance and sale of common shares, the company said in a filing Friday.

The enterprise software firm now holds around 244,800 Bitcoin. The tokens were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of about $9.45 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $38,585, MicroStrategy said in the filing.

