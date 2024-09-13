Netflix in Talks for ‘Hot Ones’ Show to Bolster Live TV Lineup

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is looking to stream live versions of the popular YouTube talk show Hot Ones, people with knowledge of the matter said, adding to a lineup that will soon include NFL games and wrestling.

The company is in talks with BuzzFeed Inc., owner of the series featuring celebrities eating ever-spicier chicken wings while chatting with host Sean Evans. The two sides are seeking to reach an agreement this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks could still fall apart.

Under the scenario being discussed, Evans would host several live episodes of Hot Ones created specifically for Netflix. The show is one of the most popular programs ever on YouTube. The average episode draws a few million viewers, while the most popular stretch into the tens of millions. Recent installments featured Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Conan O’Brien and Ariana Grande.

Netflix has been experimenting with live programming for the last couple of years, hosting a golf match, a tennis showcase and a hot-dog-eating contest. The audience for most of these programs has been small but they allowed the company to test its technology as it prepares to offer bigger events like two NFL games on Christmas Day and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Netflix has struggled to come up with a successful talk show for on-demand streaming — it ordered and canceled shows from Chelsea Handler and the late Norm Macdonald.

Talk shows are historically topical and play off the day’s news, which means viewership declines swiftly as episodes age. But the company had some success earlier this year with a brief run of live shows hosted by comedian John Mulaney. It also ordered a second season of a live food show, in which chef David Chang cooks for celebrities.

Hot Ones is a popular show with brands and live entertainment, and would create additional revenue opportunities for Netflix, which is looking to build its advertising business.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.