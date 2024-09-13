Novo Loses Mantle as Denmark’s Second-Biggest Company to DSV

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s economy has become intertwined with Novo Nordisk A/S, famous for its fast-selling weight-loss treatments, but the pharma giant just got a bump down on the list of the Nordic country’s biggest companies.

DSV A/S’s new acquisition, the $15.9 billion takeover of DB Schenker, will almost double the freight company’s revenue, making it Denmark’s second-largest firm and pushing Novo down to third. AP Moller-Maersk A/S will remain Denmark’s biggest, though the margin over DSV will now narrow significantly, based on 2023 revenue figures.

For Denmark, DSV’s growth adds some diversification to the AAA-rated economy amid warnings that its dependency on Novo poses large risks if the fortunes of the drug developer should turn. The acquisition is also the second-largest in Denmark’s history, only trailing Novo Holdings A/S’s $16.5 billion deal for Catalent Inc.

Still, Novo remains Denmark’s undisputed biggest company when measured by market value. It’s worth about $615 billion on the Copenhagen exchange, roughly 25 times more than Maersk and 14 times more than DSV.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.