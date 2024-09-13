Putin May Amp Up Sabotage In Response to UK Missiles in Russia, Officials Say

(Bloomberg) -- Kremlin threats to NATO countries over Ukraine potentially using western-made missiles to hit military targets in Russia would likely take the form of increased sabotage, cyber and other hybrid attacks, said US and European officials.

Russia could also retaliate by directly or indirectly targeting US troops in other areas like the Middle East, another person said.

The US and the UK are discussing allowing Ukraine to deploy British cruise missiles backed by US navigational data to conduct long-range strikes inside Russia, after months of requests from Kyiv. A final decision hasn’t been taken yet.

President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss the issue, as well as longer-term strategy and support for Kyiv, when they meet on Friday, according to another official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that any such move would make NATO countries direct parties to the conflict. As the “very essence of the conflict” shifts, Russia will “make appropriate decisions” based on new threats, he said in St. Petersburg, without elaborating on how it could respond.

Russia, which has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, has repeatedly threatened escalation against Ukraine and its NATO allies for crossing various red lines during the war. So far, the Kremlin hasn’t acted on the warnings, even after Ukrainian forces seized some border territory inside Russia last month.

CIA Director William Burns said Sept. 7 there was a moment in the fall of 2022 when “there was a genuine risk of the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons.” While the US and its allies shouldn’t be intimidated by what he called Moscow’s saber-rattling, the risk of escalation with Russia shouldn’t be taken lightly, Burns said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk dismissed Putin’s threats as “an attempt to discourage the West from providing such assistance.” It would be unwise to “draw any more dramatic conclusions” from them, said Tusk at a press conference on Friday.

Any long-range strikes, if approved, would only ever be used on a limited number of military sites, one of the officials said. The person said that Moscow would also use the topic in its propaganda efforts in Africa and Latin America.

Russian intelligence has targeted several European countries with sabotage attacks, often by hiring local criminals. Its cyber and disinformation operations have long focused on the US and Europe.

Incidents attributed to Russia have escalated in recent months to include arson, the jamming of GPS satellite signals and the attempted assassination of the CEO of a German arms company.

However, western intelligence officials said Moscow could retaliate further afield: Russia has deepened its cooperation with Iran, whose proxies in the Middle East have previously attacked US targets across the region. Russia recently received a shipment of ballistic missiles from Tehran. Iran denies supplying the weapons.

Some NATO allies are unhappy with the prospect of Ukraine using western missiles on Russian territory, said people familiar with the matter. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto earlier criticized Ukraine’s incursion into Russia, saying that it would push a ceasefire “further and further away.”

