Astra’s Blockbuster Drug Scores Major Win in Bladder Cancer

Signage at the AstraZeneca facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. AstraZeneca Plc's market value surged above $257 billion for the first time earlier this month after a big bet on cancer drugs helped drive a rally in the shares.

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s Imfinzi extended the lives of patients with bladder cancer, potentially opening up a new market for the blockbuster medicine.

In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, Imfinzi reduced the risk of disease recurring by 32% when given alongside the current standard of care, interim analysis of a late-stage trial found. The medicine also reduced the risk of death by a quarter when added to current treatments such as chemotherapy and surgery, according to the study involving 1,063 patients.

It’s the first time an immunotherapy drug has significantly improved overall survival in patients with this type of bladder cancer. The new data could change how patients are treated if it’s given the green light. There’s currently only one immunotherapy drug approved for patients after they have had bladder surgery — Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Opdivo.

Currently, after receiving chemotherapy and then surgery, around half of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer relapse, said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology R&D at AstraZeneca in an interview. The data show those patients “have a chance of a normal life for years,” said Galbraith, describing the treatment regimen as “transformative.”

The data is a boost for Astra after the British pharmaceutical company’s shares suffered their worst week in 14 months. That followed a disappointing update for its experimental lung cancer medicine with partner Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said earlier this week that while that data was “not as perfect” as Astra would have liked, it still amounted to “a strong set of results.” During his tenure, Soriot has increased Astra’s focus on oncology — a bet that has paid off, with a string of successes including Imfinzi.

The bladder cancer results were presented on Sunday at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona, Spain in a session on trials that are viewed as having the potential to change clinical practice. They were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Imfinzi is already approved for multiple other cancers including lung, biliary tract and liver cancers. The drug raked in more than $1.1 billion last quarter, making it Astra’s second-biggest oncology earner.

If approved in this new patient group, it could generate an additional $500 million a year in revenue for Astra, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sam Fazeli said in a note before the study data landed.

Astra has four studies looking at Imfinzi in different types bladder cancer, with the combined market for all those indications being a “a blockbuster plus business opportunity” for the company, said Dave Fredrickson, Astra’s executive vice president of the oncology business unit in an interview.

In the bladder cancer study, one group received the standard of care, which is chemotherapy and then surgery. The other, received the standard of care as well as Imfinzi both before and after their surgery.

