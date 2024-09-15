Trump Tariffs Would Help Pay for Tax-Cut Plans, JD Vance Says

Former US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, during a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Trump said he is willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania, although it wasn't clear if the Democratic nominee had been consulted on the terms of the proposal.

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s agenda of higher tariffs on US imports would help offset his expanding tax-cut proposals if he’s reelected in November, according to his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

“If we actually balance this out by penalizing some of these companies for manufacturing overseas I do think that we can get this to balance out in the right way, where we’re not blowing a hole in the deficit, we’re giving workers more of their money,” Vance said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Trump has rolled out a series of tax plans over the last three months, seeking to appeal to a range of voter groups. He has proposed ending all taxes on tipped income and overtime work and on Social Security retirement benefits, raising questions among economists and political opponents about the impact on the US budget deficit.

Asked on CBS whether fiscally conservative Republicans in Congress would go along, Vance said that “obviously Republicans believe American workers should keep more of their own money.”

Trump has pledged to enact a 10% across-the-board tariff on imports, potentially targeting regions such as the European Union, and to increase duties on Chinese-made goods to 60% or more, saying that would generate trillions for the US. Most economists argue that Americans would ultimately pay higher costs and face reignited inflation.

Trump, the self-declared “tariff man,” has described threats of higher duties on US trading partners partly as a negotiating tactic to win concessions.

“I can’t believe how many people are negative on tariffs that are actually smart,” Trump said in a Bloomberg interview in June. “Man, is it good for negotiation.”

Vance echoed that approach on Sunday.

“Sometimes you’re gonna have to do higher tariffs, sometimes you might be able to do lower tariffs,” he said. “You use that as part of the negotiation.”

