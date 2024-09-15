UK’s Starmer Seeks Italy’s Support for Missiles to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Italy and the UK are poised to reaffirm their pledge to defend Ukraine as Prime Minister Keir Starmer travels to Rome to seek support for a proposal to let Kyiv use non-US long-range weapons against Russia.

Starmer and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who are set to meet on Monday, will discuss a proposal for Ukraine to use British long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles on Russian territory, people familiar with the matter said.

The two leaders are also expected to say they have discussed hybrid threats posed by Russia to Europe more widely and reiterate support for Ukrainian reconstruction, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg.

Starmer’s visit to Rome comes days after he met with US President Joe Biden in Washington. They discussed whether to let Ukraine conduct long-range strikes in Russia with the Storm Shadow missiles guided by US navigational data, though Biden has so far resisted such a move out of concern it could escalate the war.

British officials will be holding talks with French and German counterparts about the plan in the coming days, the people familiar said.

Talks were continuing with the US and other allies about the proposal, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sunday, adding that there will be further discussions between allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the United Nations later this month.

“It’s important that as allies supporting Ukraine, we have a shared strategy to win going forward,” Lammy told the BBC.

On Monday, Starmer and Meloni will also discuss plans to tackle migration as well as efforts to further enhance ties between the two countries, according to the draft document. Drafts are not final and can sometimes be subject to change before final versions are published.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.