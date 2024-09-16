BNY Is Latest to Expand Access to Hedge Funds, Private Credit

The BNY headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 12.

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of New York Mellon Corp. wants wealthy investors to have easier access to private assets from the likes of Apollo Global Management Inc., Blue Owl Capital and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

It’s launching a program for wealth advisers and investors to link up with more than 20 external asset managers for private equity, credit, infrastructure and other alternative funds, BNY said Monday in a statement. They include Franklin Templeton, Carlyle Group Inc., KKR & Co. and Marathon Asset Management.

The custody bank is seeking to make trading and reporting for private assets simpler.

“We consistently hear from advisers that they want to allocate more to alternatives and private markets but are limited by operational complexity and significant additional resource requirements,” David Moss, head of the “Alts Bridge” at BNY, said in the statement.

BlackRock Inc., which is expanding further into alternative assets, struck a deal with Partners Group to create model portfolios of private credit and equity and real assets for wealth clients. Apollo said this month that it’s working with State Street Corp. on an exchange-traded fund that would include private credit investments.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.