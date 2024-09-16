Czechs May Have to Amend Budget Due to Flood Damages, CTK Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech government may need to amend this year’s state budget due to damages caused by the recent widespread flooding, the CTK newswire reported, citing Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura.

The decision on whether to change the budget will depend on the total amount of damages, which Stanjura estimated could be in “tens of billions of korunas,” the newswire said.

The government will hold talks with opposition if it deems a budget amendment necessary, according to the minister.

