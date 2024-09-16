Here’s the Complete List of Emmy Award Winners

The cast of The Daily Show during the 76th Emmy Awards on Sept. 15. Photographer: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of Emmy Award winners from Sunday night’s broadcast on the ABC network:

Comedy Series

Hacks, HBO

Drama Series

Shogun, FX

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shogun, FX

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun, FX

Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country, HBO

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Directing for a Drama series

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shogun, FX

Governors Award

Greg Berlanti

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear, FX

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Writing for a Drama Series

Will Smith, Slow Horses, Apple TV+

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo, FX

Talk Series

The Daily Show, Comedy Central

Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks, HBO

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Steven Zaillian, Ripley, Netflix

Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman, Just for Us, HBO

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Reality Competition Program

The Traitors, Peacock

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks, HBO

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Netflix

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, FX

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear, FX

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.