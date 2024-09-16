Here’s the Complete List of Emmy Award Winners

(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of Emmy Award winners from Sunday night’s broadcast on the ABC network:
Comedy Series
- Hacks, HBO
Drama Series
- Shogun, FX
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Anna Sawai, Shogun, FX
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun, FX
Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer, Netflix
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country, HBO
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix
Directing for a Drama series
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shogun, FX
Governors Award
- Greg Berlanti
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Christopher Storer, The Bear, FX
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix
Writing for a Drama Series
- Will Smith, Slow Horses, Apple TV+
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo, FX
Talk Series
- The Daily Show, Comedy Central
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks, HBO
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley, Netflix
Writing for a Variety Special
- Alex Edelman, Just for Us, HBO
Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer, Netflix
Reality Competition Program
- The Traitors, Peacock
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jean Smart, Hacks, HBO
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Netflix
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, FX
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, Apple TV+
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear, FX
