Here’s the Complete List of Emmy Award Winners

By Rob Golum
The cast of The Daily Show during the 76th Emmy Awards on Sept. 15. Photographer: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of Emmy Award winners from Sunday night’s broadcast on the ABC network:

Comedy Series

  • Hacks, HBO

Drama Series

  • Shogun, FX

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Anna Sawai, Shogun, FX

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun, FX

Limited or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country, HBO

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Directing for a Drama series

  • Frederick E.O. Toye, Shogun, FX

Governors Award

  • Greg Berlanti

Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Christopher Storer, The Bear, FX

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Writing for a Drama Series

  • Will Smith, Slow Horses, Apple TV+

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo, FX

Talk Series

  • The Daily Show, Comedy Central

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks, HBO

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Steven Zaillian, Ripley, Netflix

Writing for a Variety Special

  • Alex Edelman, Just for Us, HBO

Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Reality Competition Program

  • The Traitors, Peacock

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart, Hacks, HBO

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Netflix

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, FX

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear, FX

