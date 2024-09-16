Netanyahu Says Not Talking With Saar Amid Gallant Firing Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is not in negotiations with opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar, after local reports he was considering firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office did not refer to Gallant, who several Israeli media outlets said may be fired. The reports caused the shekel and local stocks to weaken.

“The reports on the matter of negotiations with Gideon Saar are not correct,” Netanyahu’s office said. Gallant’s office declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Netanyahu and Gallant have frequently clashed over the war in Gaza against Hamas and whether or not to accept a cease-fire that would secure the release of hostages.

