Norway’s Crayon Group Surges as SoftwareOne Said to Weigh Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian software group Crayon Group Holding ASA jumped by the most in more than four years after people familiar with the matter said its bigger Swiss rival SoftwareOne Holding AG is exploring a potential combination of the two firms.

SoftwareOne, which is considering a sale of itself, is also studying a possible merger with Crayon, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 13. Apax Partners, which has emerged as the leading bidder for SoftwareOne, and the Swiss company’s key shareholders have been discussing various structures that would allow them to take both SoftwareOne and Crayon private and combine the two firms, the people said.

Shares of Crayon surged as much as 18% on Monday, the biggest intraday advance since August 2020. The stock was up 14% as of 10:16 a.m. local time, giving it a market value of about $1.1 billion. SoftwareOne was little changed after falling as much as 1.6%.

SoftwareOne — a reseller of software licenses — last month said it is pursuing talks on a potential sale with a number of parties, saying the “discussions, although challenging given the general business development, are progressing.” Bloomberg News reported in June last year that Crayon was exploring options including a potential sale.

The Stans, Switzerland-based SoftwareOne has repeatedly been a target of take-private discussions. Its previous board rejected a 3 billion-franc offer from Bain Capital in January and promised to remain independent. Since then, the board has been replaced and founding shareholder Daniel von Stockar was elected chairman.

Representatives for Apax, Crayon and SoftwareOne declined to comment.

--With assistance from Ott Ummelas.

