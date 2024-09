(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government has allocated 1 billion zloty ($260 million) in its budget reserve for providing relief to the flood-afflicted areas, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday.

The premier held an emergency cabinet meeting this morning, after flooding forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people, with at least three fatalities reported by local media. While water levels are receding in highland areas, cities including Wroclaw are now threatened.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.