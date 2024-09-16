Taiwan Regulator Rejects CTBC’s $4.1 Billion Bid for Shin Kong

The CTBC Financial Holding Co. headquarters building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photographer: An Rong Xu/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan regulators rejected CTBC Financial Holding Co.’s $4.1 billion takeover bid for smaller rival Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., blocking the creation of what would have been the island’s biggest financial group.

CTBC’s plan wasn’t comprehensive enough and lacked a guarantee to increase capital for Shin Kong’s life insurance arm, the Financial Supervisory’s vice chairperson Jean Chiu says at a press briefing.

The rejection means Shin Kong can proceed with a friendly merger with Taishin Financial Holding Co., subject to shareholder approval. The decision is a blow to CTBC, which had pledged not to cut jobs for three years to win regulatory approval, hoping it would gain the scale to compete regionally.

Shin Kong shareholders will vote on a share swap deal with Taishin on Oct. 9. Taishin raised its offer last Wednesday, valuing Shin Kong at NT$14.18 per share, or about NT$243 billion ($7.6 billion), 25% higher than its original stock swap proposal.

If that deal is cleared by regulators, including the FSC and Fair Trade Commission, the new Taishin-Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. will become the fourth largest financial holding company in Taiwan.

Shin Kong President Stephen Chen had earlier affirmed the group’s preference for a tie-up with Taishin, which had pushed the regulator to prioritize its friendly deal, claiming a hostile takeover could impact industry stability.

