Titanic Shipyard Owner Ready to Enter Administration This Week

(Bloomberg) -- The owner of the shipping yard that built the Titanic is entering administration, a type of insolvency procedure in the UK.

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, which has been on the brink after Britain’s new Labour government rejected the struggling business’s appeal for state support, confirmed the move on Monday.

The process will likely start this week, according to the company’s statement, with Teneo lined up as administrators. Harland & Wolff will cut some jobs and wind down non-core operations, including a ferry service on the Isles of Scilly — which lie to the south west of England — and a small business in the US. More job cuts could follow in core areas.

The company’s assets have attracted the attention of defense companies including Babcock International Group Plc, reports said last week, with advisers from Rothschild & Co. leading a sale process. Monday’s statement said a “number of parties” have expressed interest in buying some or all of its subsidiaries.

The company sought emergency funding earlier in the summer to avoid falling into administration for a second time, having previously collapsed in 2019. However, Labour ministers declined a £200 million ($264 million) loan facility that had been provisionally agreed by the Conservative administration that they defeated in the July 4 election. That prompted the Harland & Wolff Chief Executive Officer John Wood to leave his role.

