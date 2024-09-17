Billionaire Marcelo Claure Buys 10% Stake in NYC Soccer Group

Marcelo Claure, founder and chief executive officer of Claure Group LLC, in Miami, Florida, US, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Claure, who once headed SoftBank's Latin America fund, has continued betting on the region in his solo phase.

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Marcelo Claure bought a 10% stake in the owner of New York City FC and the soccer team’s future stadium in Queens, marking his return to Major League Soccer three years after selling his investment in Inter Miami FC.

The deal values the New York club’s holding company, known as City Football Group US Holdco LLC, at around $1.5 billion, Sportico reported, citing people familiar with the matter. City Football Group will own 80% of the parent while Yankee Global Enterprises, owner of the New York Yankees, will hold 10%.

“I am thrilled to join New York City FC at such an exciting time for soccer in the US,” Claure said in a statement Tuesday. “With the Club World Cup in 2025 and the World Cup in 2026 on the horizon, I believe MLS has unmatched potential.”

Claure, a Bolivian-American entrepreneur who helped pull off the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, is also president of Bolivia’s largest professional soccer team and co-owns Spanish soccer club Girona FC.

