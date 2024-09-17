Crypto VC Fund Dragonfly Seeking to Raise a $500 Million Fund

Buildings in the downtown skyline of San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. San Francisco's office-vacancy rate soared to a record 27.6% at the end of 2022, compared with just 3.7% before the pandemic. Photographer: Jason Henry/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto venture capital firm Dragonfly Capital is seeking to raise $500 million for its fourth fund, which will invest in early-stage projects, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The San Francisco-based firm has garnered $250 million so far and aims to close the fundraising by next year’s first quarter, the person said, asking not to be named as the details aren’t public yet. Dragonfly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Dragonfly joins a list of crypto VC funds tapping investors as the industry recovers from the crisis that shook it two years ago, with Robot Ventures and Paradigm among firms raising money in the past few months. Dragonfly’s fundraising comes in the midst of a closely contested US presidential election in which Donald Trump has pledged to support the sector should he return to the White House.

Dragonfly has invested in more than 100 digital-asset companies and projects including Ethena, Cosmos and Monad Labs, according to its website. It closed its third fund, a $650 million vehicle, in 2022.

