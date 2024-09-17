Hip-Hop Mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested by US Authorities

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

(Bloomberg) -- Hip-hop impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by federal agents Monday evening based on a sealed indictment filed by the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Combs, said in a separate statement that his client is innocent and he looks forward to clearing his name.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs,” Agnifilo said. “He is an imperfect person but is not a criminal.”

Combs has been cooperating with the investigation and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the charges, Agnifilo said. Combs will be in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday morning after the indictment is unsealed.

The music mogul has been accused of sexual abuse several times over the years. Earlier this year, CNN published a video of him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a 2016 incident. Combs apologized.

The rapper, who has gone by other names, including Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, achieved some of his greatest success as a record producer and executive helping promote the careers of other stars. He later branched out further into business with a clothing line and other projects.

