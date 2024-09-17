JPMorgan Hires Citi’s Raimondi as Head of Americas SIG M&A

JPMorgan Chase signage is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, July 7, 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 14.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired Ray Raimondi from Citigroup Inc. to lead its mergers and acquisitions business focused on private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds in the Americas.

Raimondi, who’s based in New York, will join JPMorgan later this year as head of North America Strategic Investor Group M&A, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

He’ll be accountable to Anu Aiyengar, JPMorgan’s global head of advisory and M&A. A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment.

Raimondi was most recently head of global financial sponsors and alternative investors M&A at Citigroup. With 27 years of M&A experience, including leading global industrials M&A at Credit Suisse and Barclays Plc, he’s also worked at Lehman Brothers, Lazard Inc. and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

