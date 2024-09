(Bloomberg) -- Poland will outline a complex reconstruction plan for the regions affected by the flood after the water subsides, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The program will include the funds secured from the state budget as well as from the European Union, he told reporters in Wroclaw, southwestern Poland. The plan is set to address the needs of residents to rebuild their lost properties and help municipalities to rebuild damaged infrastructure, Tusk added.

