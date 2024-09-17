SpaceX Faces $633,009 in Proposed Fines Over License Violations

SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, US, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Brimming with SpaceX engineers, Hawthorne, California, has become an unlikely focal point for a new era of manufacturing. Photographer: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX faces as much as $633,009 in civil penalties over allegations it violated license requirements during two rocket launches in 2023, US air safety regulators said on Tuesday.

The alleged violations by billionaire Elon Musk’s company included using an unapproved control room for one launch in Florida and an unapproved rocket propellant facility for another, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The proposed fines stem from allegations by the FAA. SpaceX has 30 days to respond in writing, the FAA said. SpaceX can choose to participate in an informal conference with an FAA attorney or submit information to the FAA for consideration, the agency added.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

