Trump SPAC Founder Orlando Wins More Shares in Media Company

(Bloomberg) -- The former head of the firm that took Donald Trump’s social media company public was awarded about 800,000 more shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. by a Delaware court, two months after federal regulators accused him of misleading investors.

Patrick Orlando, who left his leadership roles at Digital World Acquisition Corp. in early 2023 and sued it this year, is entitled to almost 8.2 million Class A shares rather than the 7.4 million or so he was allotted, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Will decided.

Will found that the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that brought Trump’s Truth Social platform to the stock market had used the wrong stock conversion ratio. For Orlando, the difference is a potential windfall of about $13 million.

The judge’s decision doesn’t appear to affect the former president’s shareholding of about 60% in the media company. With Trump Media shares at $16.68, that 115-million-share stake is currently valued at roughly $1.91 billion.

Orlando and insiders including Trump and Trump Media co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss may be able to sell shares for the first time as soon as Thursday evening, when restrictions preventing such sales are expected to be lifted. That could unlock roughly $135 million in paper profits for Orlando, though that number was closer to $500 million when the shares peaked in March. Trump has said he would be holding on to his shares.

Trump Media, which owns Truth Social, has erased two-thirds of its value in the past four months as investors positioned themselves ahead of the lockup expiration. Trump has done little to inspire investors to back the company that trades under his initials, returning to Elon Musk’s X last month and pushing things like nonfungible tokens.

