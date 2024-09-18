Campari Chief Fantacchiotti Resigns After Short Stint at Helm

Bottles of Campari drink at the historic bar Camparino, funded by Davide Campare son of Gaspare Campari inventor of the Campari drink, today controlled by the Campari Group (Davide Campari-Milano S.p.a) , in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Davide Campari NV Chief Executive Officer Matteo Fantacchiotti has resigned with immediate effect after a short stint at the helm of the Italian beverages group.

Fantacchiotti is leaving for personal reasons after only taking the top seat in April following the long tenure of Bob Kunze-Concewitz, who expanded the company through serial acquisitions.

Campari’s board appointed Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini and Fabio Di Fede, general counsel and business development officer, as interim co-CEOs, while former CEO Kunze-Concewitz will chair a leadership transition committee, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Fantacchiotti had worked in the drinks industry for more than 20 years, including at companies like Nestle Waters, Diageo and Carlsberg before taking the top job at the Italian spirits maker. He joined Campari in 2020 as group managing director of the Asia Pacific region.

In July, Campari disappointed the market after its earnings missed expectations. At the time it said headwinds such as inclement weather and delays to agave supply contracts was hurting its ability to expand margins.

