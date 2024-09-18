ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski to Retire From Sports Reporting

(Bloomberg) -- In what could be his final “Woj bomb,” as his scoops on National Basketball Association were known, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski says he will retire from journalism.

The 55-year-old leaves the sports news outlet after seven years and more than 35 years in the industry. Wojnarowski will become the general manager of the basketball program at his alma mater St. Bonaventure University, according to ESPN.

“I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make,” Wojnarowski said in a post on X. “Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.”

