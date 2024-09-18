General Motors and Unifor reach tentative agreement at CAMI plant

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE3. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

LONDON, Ont. — General Motors Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement at the company’s CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Details of the new contract, which is subject to ratification, were not immediately available.

The union had said the contract talks would focus on wages, job security and better pension plans.

Unifor represents about 1,300 employees at the plant.

The workers build Chevrolet BrightDrop electric delivery vans and battery modules.

The union says a ratification meeting is set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press