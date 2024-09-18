Hypersonic Weapons — Who Has Them and Why It Matters

(Bloomberg) -- Hypersonic weapons are so fast, their speed can change the surrounding air molecules. They can carry a nuclear warhead, fly low and be hard to detect. They’re at the center of escalating competition between the US on one side and Russia and China on the other. And their use in combat has raised alarms. Ukraine claimed that Russia used a hypersonic missile to attack Kiev in early 2024. It’s not just the world’s military powers that seek to elicit awe with a hypersonic arsenal: Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim that the missile they used to hit central Israel Sept. 15 was hypersonic, though the Israeli military disputed that.

What are hypersonic weapons?

They are normally defined as fast, low-flying, and highly maneuverable weapons designed to be too quick and agile for traditional missile defense systems to detect in time. Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons don’t follow a predetermined, arched trajectory and can maneuver on the way to their destination, according to the Congressional Research Service. The term “hypersonic” describes any speed faster than five times that of sound, which is roughly 760 miles (1,220 kilometers) per hour at sea level, meaning these weapons can travel at least 3,800 miles per hour. At hypersonic speeds, the air molecules around the flight vehicle start to change, breaking apart or gaining a charge in a process called ionization. This subjects the hypersonic vehicle to “tremendous” stresses as it pushes through the atmosphere, according to a 2018 US Army paper.

What are the different kinds of hypersonic weapons?

There are two main types: glide vehicles and cruise missiles. Because of the challenges of achieving hypersonic propulsion of missiles, most of the attention is focused on the former, which are launched from a rocket before gliding to their target. The missiles have engines called scramjets that use the air’s oxygen and produce thrust during their flight, allowing them to cruise at a steady speed and altitude.

What hypersonic weapons have been used in combat?

Ukraine said Russia struck Kiev with its Tsirkon missile, which is a ship-launched hypersonic cruise missile capable of traveling at speeds between six and eight times the speed of sound. The Tsirkon is said to be capable of striking both ground and naval targets. The US Congressional Research Service, citing Russian news sources, said that it has a maximum range of approximately 625 miles and can be fired from the vertical launch systems mounted on cruisers, corvettes and submarines.

Russia had earlier claimed to have used hypersonic weapons, Kinzhal missiles, in the war. Though the Kinzhal, or Dagger, travels at hypersonic speeds, it’s not what arms experts mean when they talk about hypersonic weapons. The Kinzhal is a ballistic missile, and although it reaches hypersonic speeds, that’s true of nearly all ballistic missiles at some point during their path.

The Houthi rebels, who control northwestern Yemen, said the missile they used to strike central Israel was new and hypersonic. They didn’t elaborate. Most of the rebels’ long-range attacks on Israel — launched in solidarity with Hamas’ almost year-old war with the country — have been intercepted over the Red Sea. The strike, which caused minor damage, marked the deepest reach yet for a missile launched from Yemen, which is some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away from Israel.

Who has hypersonic weapons?

China, the US, and Russia have the most advanced capabilities. Other countries investigating the technology include India, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, and North Korea, which claims to have tested a hypersonic missile. Iran, which supports the Houthis, went public in June 2023 with what it described as its first domestically-made hypersonic missile.

Russia: Apart from the Tsirkon, Russia has the Avangard, a glide vehicle launched from an intercontinental ballistic missile that is said to carry a nuclear warhead. Russian news sources claim it entered combat duty in December 2019.

China: China conducted a successful flight test of a developmental intermediate-range ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle in 2023. The missile, called the DF-27, was said to have flown a distance of 2,100 km in 12 minutes. China’s military conducted possibly two hypersonic weapons tests over the summer of 2021, including the launch into space of an orbiting hypersonic weapon capable of carrying a nuclear payload. The Financial Times first reported the tests. China has disputed reports of the tests, saying it simply launched a reusable space vehicle. Previously, China conducted a number of successful tests of the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile designed to launch hypersonic glide vehicles. US intelligence analysts assess that it may now be deployed. China has also tested the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, which could be modified to carry a conventional or nuclear glide vehicle.

The US: US hypersonic weapons development funding increased approximately 740% in the five years before 2020 and is expected to total almost $15 billion between 2015 and 2024, not including production costs, according to the Government Accountability Office. Hypersonic weapons cost more than conventional ones in part because they require heat-resistant materials and specialized propulsion and electronics. The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2025 request for hypersonic weapons is $6.9 billion, but the Defense Department has not yet made a decision to buy hypersonic weapons and is instead focused on developing prototypes and demos, according to the Congressional Research Service. The US Navy leads the development of a glide vehicle for use across the military branches, while the Air Force is working on an air-launched glider. The government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, with Air Force support, is developing an air-launched hypersonic cruise missile, according to the Congressional Research Service. The Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon program, also known as Dark Eagle, is expected to have a range of more than 1,725 miles. In August 2024, the Army completed the first successful “end-to-end” test flight, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The UK and Australia said in a joint statement with the US in 2022 that they were cooperating on “hypersonics and counter-hypersonics” as part of what was then a newly sealed defense accord between the three countries known as Aukus.

What’s the significance of hypersonic weapons?

In an appearance on Bloomberg TV in October 2021, US General Mark Milley, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, likened China’s suspected tests of a hypersonic weapons system earlier that year to a “Sputnik moment,” a reference to the Soviet Union’s pioneering launch of a satellite in 1957, giving it an early lead in the space race and shocking the US. Hypersonic weapons are very difficult to counter using existing defenses. US officials say that American hypersonic weapons, unlike those being developed in China and Russia, are being designed to carry conventional rather than nuclear weapons. But this provides scant reassurance to potential US adversaries, who would have no way of knowing whether such a weapon in fact carried a nuclear warhead while it was in flight. The pursuit of these systems by China and Russia reflects a concern that US hypersonic weapons could enable America to conduct a preemptive, decapitating strike on their nuclear arsenals and supporting infrastructure. US missile defense deployments could then limit their ability to conduct a retaliatory strike against the US.

