L&G to Sell UK Builder to Sixth Street in £1.35 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Legal & General Group Plc agreed to sell British homebuilder Cala Group to funds managed by Sixth Street Partners and Patron Capital.

The deal will give Cala Group an enterprise value of £1.35 billion ($1.8 billion) and result in cash proceeds of £1.16 billion, L&G said in a statement on Wednesday. Cala’s net asset value stood at £1.15 billion at end of the first half of 2024 and had generated operating profits of £42 million.

L&G will use the sale’s proceeds primarily to invest in the company and will also consider using them to buy back shares. The deal, which is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of the year, reduces L&G’s solvency capital requirement by about £100 million.

The deal comes after a turbulent year for the nation’s housing market driven by higher interest rates and weak demand. The past year has seen a series of deals involving UK property firms, including Barratt Developments Plc’s purchase of rival Redrow Plc.

