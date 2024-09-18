More Lebanon Pagers Explode in Day After Attack Blamed on Israel

(Bloomberg) -- More pagers and other telecommunications devices exploded in Lebanon a day after 12 people were killed and thousands injured in a series of similar blasts.

Several people were wounded on Wednesday in the Bekaa area east of Beirut and in a southern town, state-run National News Agency reported.

The blasts took place after an audacious attack in Lebanon on Tuesday via the devices widely used by the Hezbollah militant group. The Iran-backed organization and the Lebanese government have blamed Israel for carrying out the operation, raising concerns about an escalation of regional violence.

