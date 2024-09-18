Rocket Lab Aborts Satellite Launch After Countdown Reaches Zero

(Bloomberg) -- An attempted rocket launch by Rocket Lab USA Inc. in New Zealand on Thursday ended with the company aborting the mission on the launchpad after the countdown reached zero.

The cause wasn’t immediately clear and Rocket Lab said it is assessing opportunities for the next attempt.

Rocket Lab was scheduled to launch five nanosatellites from Kineis, a startup backed by the French space agency.

The launch attempt “experienced a safe on-pad abort at T-0,” Rocket Lab said in a statement on X.

“Since today’s mission required an instantaneous launch, we’ll be standing down from further launch attempts today,” the company said.

