‘Supposed’ Crypto DeFi Platform Operators Settle With SEC

(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission has settled charges against Rari Capital Inc., a “supposed” decentralized finance protocol, and its founders for misleading investors and acting as an unregistered broker for investment platforms that once held more than $1 billion in assets.

Rari Capital offered two investment products, which worked like crypto asset investment funds and let investors deposit tokens into lending pools and earn returns. Investors in the pools received a token representing their interest in the pools and the right to receive profits earned by the pools. Certain investors also received a governance token, called the Rari Governance Token, or RGT. With both tokens, Rari engaged in unregistered offers and sales of securities, the SEC said in a statement Wednesday.

The complaint alleged that Rari Capital and its three co-founders “falsely” told investors that their pools would automatically rebalanced their crypto assets into the highest yield-generating opportunities available “when, in reality, the rebalancing mechanism often required manual input, which Rari Capital sometimes failed to initiate.” The SEC also accused Rari Capital and its co-founders of “misleadingly” touting the high annual percentage yield that investors would earn; but “ultimately, a significant percentage of Earn pool investors lost money on their investments.”

Rari Capital and Fei Protocol suffered a $77 million hack in 2022, five months after their merger. Rari also was exploited in 2021.

Co-founders Jai Bhavnani, Jack Lipstone and David Lucid, without admitting or denying the allegations, consented to the entry of final judgments ordering various forms of relief, including civil penalties, disgorgement and equitable officer-and-director bars for a period of five years. The SEC’s complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The settlement is just the latest in a string of enforcement actions from the SEC to rein in the crypto industry. Many industry participants have called the enforcement actions too aggressive, and are calling for Congress to pass legislation that would take away some of the SEC’s powers and make it easier for crypto companies to do business in the US.

