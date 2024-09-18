T-Mobile Sees Ebitda of as Much as $39 Billion by 2027

A T-Mobile store in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. T-Mobile US Inc., the second-largest mobile carrier in the US, has agreed to buy US Cellular Corp.'s wireless operations and some of its spectrum assets for about $2.4 billion. Photographer: Allison Joyce/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. expects to increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to as much as $39 billion by 2027.

As the second-largest mobile carrier in the US increases its service revenue, that will boost annualized Ebitda by about $10 billion over last year, Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert said at the company’s capital markets presentation on Wednesday. Sievert also said he expects the company will have 12 million 5G broadband customers by 2028.

T-Mobile shares slid 2.3% to $198.09 at 1:01 p.m. in New York.

In July, the carrier raised its forecast for new monthly wireless subscribers this year to between 5.4 million and 5.7 million, from as many as 5.6 million previously. It also increased its forecast for adjusted free cash flow to as much as $17 billion.

The big three US telecommunications companies are locked in a heated battle to keep customers from switching to rival platforms while also finding new subscribers. T-Mobile said it scooped up more than 300,000 new accounts in the second quarter. At the same time, it’s going head-to-head with cable providers offering bundled phone products to their video subscribers.

T-Mobile has established a lead among its peers in fast 5G airwaves, adding more rural territories to its coverage area and selling wireless internet access in places where there are limited broadband choices. In May, T-Mobile agreed to buy US Cellular Corp.’s wireless operations and some of its spectrum assets for about $2.4 billion to accelerate an expansion into smaller markets where it’s under-penetrated.

T-Mobile is teaming up with OpenAI to infuse its customer experience service with artificial intelligence. A new platform, called IntentCX, is set to launch next year to deliver faster and more personalized customer service. By accessing consumer data, IntentCX will be able to apply meaningful understanding and knowledge of every customer to resolve issues and take proactive actions on their behalf, T-Mobile said.

“One of the many things we’re excited about for this new generation of models is what we can do for personalization — for the individual user or customer — and what we can do for integration,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “Where these models can look at a huge amount of data, use a huge amount of tools and deliver these hopefully fairly magical experiences.”

T-Mobile also unveiled a new program to prioritize first responders and ensure they get lower latency and faster, more consistent 5G speeds especially in times of extreme network congestion.

First responders are increasingly dependent on cellular communications and data-intensive tools such as drones and artificial reality to fuel new tools for emergency situations. But during crises, network congestion can bog down critical communications. The new product will ensure faster speeds for data-intensive communications tools by giving first responders their own slice of the network.

--With assistance from Kelcee Griffis.

