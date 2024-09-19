Brazil Top Court Slaps Elon Musk’s X With Fines for Skirting Ban

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered Elon Musk’s X to restore a block on its site in the country or face daily fines after the social media network managed to evade restrictions through a software update.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been sparring with Musk for months, ordered a daily fine of 5 million reais ($922,250) against the social media site and accused it of attempting to “disobey” judicial orders.

An order published Thursday instructs the nation’s telecommunications regulator, Anatel, to ban X access through network providers such as Cloudflare, Fastly and EdgeUno, which were “created to circumvent the judicial decision to block the platform in national territory.”

Moraes blocked X in August after its billionaire owner refused to remove certain accounts and name a legal representative for the social media network in Latin America’s largest nation.

But the platform formally know as Twitter abruptly started working for Brazilian users this week after an automatic update switched the way the platform directs traffic, according to the country’s association of internet providers.

Internet companies say the structural change to the site’s IP addresses, which show regulators where data is coming from, made it much harder to block because they are shared by other services, like banks and Brazilian government websites.

A spokesperson for X said late Wednesday that a change to its network provider following its ban in Brazil caused an “inadvertent and temporary service restoration to Brazilian users.”

“We expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil.”

