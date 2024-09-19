Grifols Investor Group With 7.7% Holding Seeks Seat on Board

(Bloomberg) -- A group of Grifols SA investors including Flat Footed LLC, Mason Capital Management LLC and Sachem Head Capital Management LP is seeking a seat on the Spanish drugmaker’s board.

The investors manage a combined stake of 7.7% of Grifols class A shares and say they want to exercise their statutory right to name a director, according to a press release. “We are doing so with the goal of maximizing shareholder value and improving corporate governance, for all shareholders,” the group said in the statement.

The investors sent a letter to the Grifols board on Thursday and said Paul Herendeen would be their representative on the board.

Grifols and investors are currently waiting for Brookfield Asset Management and the Grifols family to place a joint offer to take the drugmaker private, after talks between the parties were disclosed in July. The family and associates control about 30% of the company.

“While we appreciate the rationale of improving Grifols’ operational and financial performance in the private market, we feel strongly that any takeover should be consummated at a price that is fair for all shareholders and accounts for the current market valuation disconnect,” the investor group said in the press release.

A spokesperson for Grifols didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Carney, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, is also chair of Bloomberg Inc.

