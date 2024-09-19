KKR to Unload Axel Springer Media Assets in Deal With Döpfner

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and German billionaire Mathias Döpfner agreed to split up media conglomerate Axel Springer, separating its fast-growing classifieds units from its news businesses.

The group’s media assets, including Politico and Business Insider in the US and German newspapers Die Welt and Bild, will remain within Axel Springer as a closely held business owned by Döpfner and Friede Springer, according to a company statement on Thursday.

Four classified ad websites, including jobs platform StepStone and real estate ads unit Aviv, will be spun off as separate joint ventures in which KKR and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will be majority shareholders. Axel Springer will keep a stake in these businesses.

The split allows KKR to focus on the faster-growing classified business at a time when the news industry globally is struggling to make money. It comes after several controversies at Axel Springer’s media division in recent years.

Döpfner and Springer — the widow of Axel Springer’s eponymous founder who controlled the company for years after his death — teamed up with KKR and CPPIB to take the company private in 2020, valuing it at €6.8 billion ($7.6 billion) at the time.

KKR and CPPIB own 48.5% of the company while Springer and Döpfner, Axel Springer’s chief executive officer, control about 22% each.

Under Döpfner’s leadership, Axel Springer aggressively expanded its digital offerings in the US over the last decade, buying Business Insider in 2015 and Politico for about $1 billion in 2021. It was also one of the first big media brands to strike a deal with Sam Altman’s OpenAI, agreeing to a three-year contract to let the generative AI company use its news articles and content.

Its digital classifieds were a “very strong driver” of its business, Axel Springer said last year. The group’s annual revenue is nearly €4 billion and about half of that came from its media business in 2023, according to Thursday’s statement.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval, the statement said. After that, Döpfner and Springer will own about 98% of Axel Springer, with one of the founder’s grandchildren owning the remainder.

Media Controversies

The split will allow KKR and CPPIB to step away from the more controversial journalism division. The co-editor-in-chief of Bild was fired in 2021 after a New York Times report about an inappropriate relationship with a junior employee.

Business Insider drew the ire of billionaire Bill Ackman this year after it published stories alleging his wife, designer and former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman, had plagiarized parts of her doctoral dissertation. The article came in the wake of Ackman’s campaign against former Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who quit in January after she was accused of plagiarism in her own work.

Oxman’s lawyer had asked Döpfner and Axel Springer’s general counsel to correct the story and issue an apology, though BI stood by its reporting. Ackman accused BI of a “campaign to destroy” her reputation and threatened to sue the publication.

