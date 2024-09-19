French Premier Barnier to Propose New Cabinet to Macron Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will meet with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris later on Thursday to propose a new government following “two weeks of intensive consultation,” according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The meeting comes after Barnier convened representatives of political parties and parliamentary groups to discuss the composition of his administration. It’s the role of the president to appoint the ministers.

Barnier told the gathering that his priorities include improving public services, controlling immigration, reinforcing France’s economic attractiveness and bringing public finances under control, according to the statement.

The former Brexit negotiator of the European Union and seasoned right-wing politician was appointed two weeks ago, and France still has only a caretaker government despite a looming October deadline to present the budget for next year to parliament.

According to French TV channels BFM and LCI, Barnier’s proposal includes seven ministers from Macron’s group and three from his Republicans party. It’s unclear who has been chosen for key positions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.