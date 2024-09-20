BLS Took 20 Minutes to Realize the Public Couldn’t See Jobs Data

(Bloomberg) -- It took 20 minutes for Bureau of Labor Statistics officials to realize that highly anticipated jobs revisions data last month were not visible to the public at the scheduled release time, according to records obtained by Bloomberg News.

Records released to Bloomberg under a Freedom of Information Act request showed how the agency was scrambling to identify the source of the problem on the Aug. 21 release date. It appeared the BLS didn’t realize there was a delay until after 10 a.m. — when the data were supposed to be posted on the agency’s website — as users “inundated” them with calls and messages, the records show.

In a detailed timeline that lays bare the technical snafu, BLS officials frantically messaged each other to try to determine what was happening. At 10:20 a.m., an official realized that the data was only visible internally to the BLS, while the public couldn’t see the figures. It wasn’t until 10:35 a.m. that officials confirmed the data was live.

The records pertain to an August incident in which the release of key payrolls revisions was delayed. The data — which suggested job growth in the year through March will be marked down by the most since 2009 — were supposed to be posted on the BLS website at 10 a.m. in Washington, but didn’t appear until around 10:32 a.m.

In that time span, at least three banks managed to get the numbers by calling the BLS while the rest of Wall Street was left waiting. Bloomberg News also called the agency but wasn’t able to get through.

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor, which houses the BLS, later said a technical glitch prevented the data from being released on time, and that the episode prompted steps to beef up data-release protocols. The incident was the latest in a series of mishaps at the BLS, which has faced renewed criticism from Wall Street firms over its handling and release of market-sensitive data.

--With assistance from Augusta Saraiva.

