Crypto Ads Flood India Top Court’s YouTube Page as Hack Feared

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India that was used for streaming proceedings was purportedly compromised by hackers on Friday showing crypto advertisements.

The channel was uploaded with videos relating to a cryptocurrency product. The entire page has been deleted since.

The top court has been using the video streaming platform to live telecast cases of constitutional and public importance for a wider audience. Recorded videos of the court proceedings were saved within the channel.

The archived videos have been made private and are no longer open for the public viewing while the home page displays a blank video with a title mentioning the cryptocurrency.

Officials at the Supreme Court did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

--With assistance from Swati Gupta.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.