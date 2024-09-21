Macron Appoints Antoine Armand as France’s New Finance Minister

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Antoine Armand as finance minister, thrusting a 33-year-old with limited political experience into an urgent budget battle in which he must bring fiscal discipline while maintaining tacit support from the far right to avoid government collapse.

The priority for Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s administration will be to present a budget bill for next year and tackle France’s galloping deficit. The task is complicated as Macron’s surprise June decision to call a snap legislative vote after defeat by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party in European elections left a deeply divided National Assembly with no group close to a majority.

