Russia Evacuates 1,200 After Drone Ignites Weapons Site Blaze

(Bloomberg) -- About 1,200 people were evacuated in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia after what local officials described as debris from a downed Ukrainian drone ignited a large blaze at an ammunition depot.

The fire spread to “explosive objects” and set off detonations, governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian official sources and military so far haven’t commented on the incident.

Among the targets of what the defense ministry said were more than 100 drones fired at different regions of Russia overnight was the ammunition site, hundreds of kilometers from the front line, according to the Russian Telegram channel Rybar. Images on social media showed a large fire at what was said to be a military base.

NASA’s FIRMS monitoring system, which tracks fires worldwide using satellite data, recorded new heat signatures near Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region.

The area corresponded to a fenced storage facility with hangars surrounded by ramparts and a local military airbase, as seen on satellite imagery.

The strike comes after Ukraine on Wednesday said it destroyed a large Russian weapons stockpile using long-range drones.

In that incident, about 100 explosive-laden unmanned aircraft destroyed a large cache of Iskander and Tochka-U missiles in Toropets, a town in the Tver region of western Russia, Ukrainian military officials familiar with the matter said.

The facility was situated nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukraine’s northern border.

--With assistance from Aliaksandr Kudrytski.

