Apollo to Offer Multibillion-Dollar Investment in Intel

Intel Corp. headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Intel is reportedly planning to sell Altera, its programmable chip unit, as a result of the company's mounting financial struggles, with Marvell Technology seen as a likely buyer, according to media reports.

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has offered to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would be a vote of confidence in the chipmaker’s turnaround strategy.

The alternative asset manager has indicated in recent days it would be willing to make an equity-like investment of as much as $5 billion in Intel, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Intel executives have been weighing Apollo’s proposal, the people said.

Nothing has been finalized, the size of the potential investment could change and discussions could fall through, resulting in no deal, the people added.

The development comes as California-based Qualcomm Inc. floats a friendly takeover of Intel, people with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday, raising the prospect of one of the biggest-ever M&A deals.

Representatives for Apollo and Intel declined to comment.

Under Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, Intel has been working on an expensive plan to remake itself and bring in new products, technology and outside customers. That initiative has led to a series of worsening earnings reports that have undermined confidence in the initiative and knocked tens of billions of dollars off its market value. While Apollo may best be known today for its insurance, buyout and credit strategies, the firm started out in the 1990s as a distressed-investing specialist.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.