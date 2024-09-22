Israel Says Al Jazeera Offices ‘Being Used to Incite Terror’ After Bureau Raid

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said it carried out Saturday’s raid on Al Jazeera’s bureau in the West Bank after concluding that the news network’s offices there were “being used to incite terror.”

An “up-to-date intelligence assessment” determined that “the channel’s broadcasts endanger the security and public order,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

In posts on X, Qatar-based Al Jazeera said that “heavily armed and masked” Israeli forces raided its Ramallah bureau, told staff to leave, confiscated equipment and ordered the office closed for 45 days.

The decision to close the bureau was made by Israel’s government, the military said. The action followed a similar move to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations within Israel in May.

Al Jazeera denounced the raid and said it wouldn’t be deterred by efforts to silence its coverage of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

“Al Jazeera rejects the draconian actions and the unfounded allegations presented by Israeli authorities to justify these illegal raids,” the channel said in a lengthy statement on X.

The network said it “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to continue reporting on the war on Gaza and the ongoing occupation of the Palestinian territories and the regional escalation.”

The New York-based Committee to Project Journalists said it was “deeply alarmed” by Israel’s actions.

“Israel’s efforts to censor Al Jazeera severely undermine the public’s right to information on a war that has upended so many lives in the region,” CPC program director Carlos Martínez de la Serna said in a statement.

