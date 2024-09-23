AstraZeneca and Daiichi Suffer New Setback With Mixed Breast Cancer Drug Results

390487 01: (FILE PHOTO) Detail of breast cancer cells. Breast cancer is a malignant growth that begins in the tissues of the breast. Over a lifetime, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. (Photo by American Cancer Society/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc said an experimental cancer drug it’s developing with Daiichi Sankyo Co. did not help breast cancer patients live longer than chemotherapy.

The UK drugmaker said the results for datopotamab deruxtecan, known as Dato-DXD, were probably muddied because patients went on to try other effective therapies after their cancer got worse in the trial. The study looked at people with inoperable or metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer.

In earlier stages of the trial the drug — which was treating patients who had previously been treated with endocrine-based therapy and at least one systemic therapy — had met intermediate targets, such as increasing the length of progression-free survival of patients.

Astra shares fell nearly 1.5% in early trading in London.

The results were the latest in a series of disappointments for the compound, which earlier this month also reported mixed data in a lung cancer trial. In that trial, while the drug helped some patients live longer, the results across all patients were not statistically significant.

The drug is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) which works by ferrying powerful chemotherapy directly to the tainted cells to kill the cancer without damaging the healthy cells.

Astra said it’s still committed to making Dato-DXD an option for breast cancer patients. It said it would share the trial results with drug regulators who are reviewing whether it should be approved.

