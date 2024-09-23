Cosmetics retailer Lush laying off staff amid 'scaling down' of Vancouver operations

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

VANCOUVER — Cosmetics brand Lush says it is laying off staff as it scales down operations at its Vancouver facilities.

Amanda Caruso, a spokesperson for the U.K.-based brand, cited privacy concerns while refusing to say how many workers will lose their jobs as part of cuts to the company’s Canadian footprint.

However, she confirmed the scale-down will mean closing a B.C. woodshop the brand ran, and manufacturing operations in Vancouver will be shifted to Toronto.

Caruso says the moves are meant to deliver operational efficiency and ensure the long-term success of the brand.

She says the changes won’t cause any immediate impacts to Lush shops, its online store or its app services and says some staff will be relocated or transitioned to new roles.

She adds the changes are expected to be complete by Feb. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press